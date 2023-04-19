Jersey community 'meal mates' campaign launched
A campaign encouraging families to cook a meal for another family or include others in their meal preparations has been launched.
Local non-profit organisation Caring Cooks launched the Meal Mates: Cook, Share, Care scheme to create "stronger community bonds" in the island.
The idea was inspired by its founder who would make additional meals for families in need.
CEO Yvonne Corbin said food poverty was a "complex problem" in Jersey.
She said: "One of the primary pressures in this space comes from our increasingly high food costs.
"The cost of living in Jersey is among the most expensive in Europe, which means that many families and individuals struggle to make ends meet."
In January, figures found the cost of living in Jersey rose by 12.7% in 2022 - the fastest rate rise in four decades.
Ms Corbin said rising costs made it difficult for families to "afford nutritious food, especially fresh fruits and vegetables", and hoped the campaign would reduce food waste by encouraging families to cook together and share resources.
CEO of Channel Islands Coop Mark Cox, which is supporting the initiative by providing ingredients, said the initiative was "not only promoting healthy eating, but also fostering a sense of connection and unity within our island".
The charity offered tips on how people could offer a home-cooked meal to their neighbours:
- Ask about dietary restrictions, food allergies or preferences families may have
- Choose a simple, crowd pleasing dish that is easy to prepare and has "broad appeal", such a casserole, pasta dish or soup
- Prepare a balanced meal, including protein, vegetables and wholegrains
- Do not expect anything in return - the offer should be made as a "genuine act of kindness without expecting anything in return"
