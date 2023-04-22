Man rescued off the Ecrehous, RNLI says
- Published
A man has been rescued from a sinking boat in the sea off Jersey after rescuers spotted the torch light on his mobile phone.
He was spotted by a lifeboat crew in the dark by the light.
The man got into trouble and raised the alarm at the Ecrehous, just after 21:30 BST on Friday. Communications were lost with the man but he was wearing a life jacket, the RNLI said.
St Catherine's Lifeboat launched after getting an alert via Jersey Coastguard.
The crew said they spotted a light in the distance from the mobile phone the man had been "clutching" and headed towards it.
He was pulled aboard the lifeboat, suffering from the effects of the cold.
The RNLI said St Catherine's crew transferred the man to the Carteret all-weather lifeboat, where he was able to warm up quicker.
Robin Fitzgerald, helm of the St Catherine's lifeboat, said: "This is a reminder of the importance of always wearing a life jacket and having proper communication equipment when out on the water."
