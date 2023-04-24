Farm suppliers compensated more than £56,000 by States
- Published
A company that supplies food to farmers will receive more than £56,000 in compensation for lost produce, after tonnes of food had to be destroyed.
Barley and peas were seized and destroyed as a precaution after 132 cows died unexpectedly in December.
A two-month investigation concluded the likely cause of the incident was botulism, "potentially present in a particular batch of feed".
The States agreed to compensate suppliers for the products.
The owners of the farm, where the cows died, could also claim more than £57,000 for supplies of barley that were also destroyed, the States said.
