Northern Lights in Jersey and Guernsey

Grande Rocques GuernseyDan Scott
The pink and purple light was captured just before midnight on Sunday in Guernsey, overlooking Grande Rocques

The Northern Lights brought spectacular night skies bathed in pink and purple to the Channel Islands

The phenomenon is often seen in northern parts of the UK but a rare combination of strong solar activity and no cloud cover meant it could be seen as far south as Jersey.

It is caused by the interaction of the solar wind and Earth's magnetic field and upper atmosphere.

Stunning images were captured by island photographers.

Jersey and Guernsey Met reported clear periods and cloudy spells with a chance of showers for Monday evening.

Susan Renouf
The lights were spotted across Grosnez Castle, in the north-west of Jersey
Sam Seabrook
A subtle hue was also seen across Port Soif, Guernsey
Susan Renouf
Pink lights could be seen from the north coast in Jersey

