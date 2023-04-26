Tournament to mark 30 years of softball in Jersey
A special softball tournament open to teams outside of Jersey will mark 30 years of playing the sport in the island.
Teams from the UK, Guernsey and Ireland will visit on Saturday and Sunday for the event which is being hosted by Jersey Softball Association.
Four pitches at Les Quennevais Sports Centre will be in use for the event.
Softball originated in the US and is similar to baseball, played with a larger ball on a smaller field.
Jersey softball president Chris Halford said: "It's incredible to think that the sport has been played on the island for 30 years and what a way to celebrate it.
"There are people still playing today who were part of the first league matches all those years ago.
"Players tend to get opportunities to go off island to take part in games across the UK, Ireland and even America but it's extra special to host a tournament."
