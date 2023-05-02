Jersey primary pupils to make crowns for coronation
Primary school children in Jersey will be making their own crowns to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
The Crowning Glory project aims to teach the children about the historic occasion on 6 May and the role of the Crown in Jersey.
Each year group will use a different technique to create the crowns, such as collage, weaving, origami or painting.
The project will involve all 33 primary schools on the island and up to 8,000 crowns will be produced.
The children will also learn about the significance of the Crown-appointed roles of the bailiff and the lieutenant governor, who represent the monarch in Jersey.
They will wear their crowns on the day of the coronation and share their photos on social media using the hashtag #CrowningGlory.
