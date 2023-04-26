L'Ecume II sinking: Body recovered from fishing boat
A body has been recovered from the wreck of a sunken fishing boat, say Jersey Police.
The identity of the body from L'Ecume II has not been confirmed but police said the family of missing skipper Michael Michieli had been informed.
Identification would take place "in due course", said police.
Three crew were on board when the boat sank after colliding with a freight ferry on 8 December and an operation is continuing to raise her.
The bodies of two crewmembers, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat, have already been recovered.
Andy Shearwood, senior investigating officer, said in a statement: "This evening, the team working on the recovery of the L'Ecume II fishing trawler recovered a body from the wreck.
"The Michieli family have been informed and the body has now been brought ashore.
"An identification process will be taking place in due course, and we will not be commenting further until this has been confirmed.
"Our thoughts remain with the Michieli family who our family liaison officers continue to support."
