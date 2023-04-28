Plans to make school uniforms more affordable in Jersey
- Published
Schools, suppliers and the government will work together to make uniforms more affordable in Jersey.
A study by the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) found many stakeholders saw "social and safeguarding" advantages to uniforms.
The study found over 40% of all uniform items were branded and compulsory, which raised costs for parents.
The education minister said schools were "taking steps to make uniforms more affordable".
Deputy Inna Gardiner, Minister for Children and Education, said the small number of retailers and the widespread use of exclusive contracts gave parents and guardians a reduced choice when buying uniform.
She said: "I have spoken with parents who are concerned about the cost of school uniforms, especially with the cost of living rising.
"I have raised their feedback with head teachers at my regular meetings with them."
'More choice and flexibility'
The JCRA study made three recommendations, which will be introduced by 2024:
- The Government of Jersey should consider policy in other places, including the UK
- Schools should conduct regular reviews of all contracts and supply arrangements for uniforms
- JCRA should develop more specific guidance on the design and operation of competitive tenders for school uniforms
"Schools are already taking steps to make uniforms more affordable, many have re-selling communities for second hand uniforms. I welcome the finding that 90% of schools are already doing second hand sales," Ms Gardiner said.
The minister said schools could do more to "ensure they are offering parents more choice and flexibility".
"I have written to all head teachers today to ask for their support and suggestions in how we can develop guidance to make sure that school uniforms are competitively priced."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.