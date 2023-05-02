More venues to provide free sanitary products in Jersey
A pilot scheme providing free sanitary products to islanders has been expanded to include more venues.
The scheme was launched in October 2022 to address period poverty in Jersey.
The original venues include the library, Fort Regent and Les Quennevais sports centres, and La Motte Street's customer and local services.
The new venues include the Town and Communicare libraries, the Salvation Army, the Youth Enquiry Service and the St James Centre.
Free sanitary products will also be available at the Shelter Trust and St Vincent de Paul.
It comes after the States approved the removal of "tampon tax" on sanitary products in April last year and free period products were introduced to all schools in the island in September 2022.
