Celebration day to show what Jersey youth organisations do
Youth groups from across Jersey are to come together for an event to show what local voluntary organisations do.
The Youth Celebration Day, organised by St John Ambulance, is being held at Trinity Showground on Saturday 20 May.
Staff said it was part of the King's Coronation Big Help Out project.
Groups such as the Scouts, Girl Guides, Jersey Youth Service, Air Training Corp, Sea Cadets and CAMHS [Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services], were taking part, organisers said.
St John youth development officer, Simon Blackmore said those behind the day "wanted to hold a huge event to celebrate the amazing groups that young people could get involved in".
He said: "We often hear that young people don't have enough to keep them occupied, so come along and learn about all the things young people can do on the island."
Admission is free to the event, which is due to run from 11:00 BST until 16:00.
