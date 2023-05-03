Brexit affects zero-hour contracts in Jersey, report says
- Published
Brexit has meant European Union citizens can no longer be employed in Jersey on zero-hour contracts, a report states.
Changes to work permit rules mean the number of people employed on such contracts should reduce over time, according to the Employment Forum.
Its review found their use had remained relatively constant over recent years.
The social security minister Deputy Elaine Millar said more could be done to understand the contracts.
In 2022 about one in 10 workers was on a zero-hour contract, it found.
In June 2014, the sector with the highest number of employees on zero-hour contracts was agriculture and fishing at 32% and in June 2022, it was hotels, restaurants and bars at 26%.
'Strict regime'
The report said before Brexit, European Union (EU) citizens were able to work in Jersey without a work permit.
Under post-Brexit immigration arrangements, a "strict work permit regime" was implemented, preventing employers from employing these staff on zero-hour contracts.
The report found the definition of a zero-hour contract was ambiguous, and the term had different meanings in other countries.
In its recommendations, it asked for an official definition and for employers to be prevented from requiring zero-hour employees to always be available for work.
It recommended a ban on exclusivity clauses, which prevent those on zero-hours contracts from working elsewhere, and for employers who cancelled shifts at short notice to provide compensation to staff.
Other recommendations included a right for zero-hour employees to switch to contracts reflecting normal hours worked and a right to reasonable notice of a work schedule.
Ms Millar said her department would explore "how best their recommendations can be taken forward".
She added: "From the evidence the forum has considered, it's apparent that more can be done to make sure employees and employers understand their rights and responsibilities under the employment law."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.