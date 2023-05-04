Jersey 'sexual predator' Shay Bester convicted of rape and trafficking
- Published
A man has been found guilty of rape and other sexual offences after grooming a young woman.
Shay Bester was described as a sexual predator by police after grooming the vulnerable woman online and convincing her to go to Jersey and stay with him.
Jersey's Royal Court found Bester, 47, guilty of trafficking, rape, sexual penetration of a female without consent, common assault and impersonating a police officer.
He will be sentenced later this year.
The offences occurred during November 2021.
After they were reported, Bester was arrested and a number of his devices seized.
While under investigation, he sent a text to the victim using a new phone, pretending to be a police officer.
After the six-day trial, Det Con Charles Vibert said Bester targeted a vulnerable woman to "fulfil his own sexual fantasies".
He said he hoped the conviction would encourage victims of sexual crime to report incidents.
"The States of Jersey Police are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are able to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process," he said.
