Jersey food strategy: Cambridge researchers to give advice on new plan
Health officials have partnered with University of Cambridge researchers to help develop a new food strategy for Jersey.
Public Health said it wanted to better understand the barriers to eating healthily in the island.
It said farmers, shop owners and other government departments had met to discuss how to ensure regular supplies of healthy food.
Researchers will look at the results of the talks and make recommendations.
Prof Peter Bradley, director of Public Health, said people were more likely to eat unhealthy food when healthy options were not readily available.
He said more people were becoming obese or suffering from conditions such as heart disease or diabetes as a result.
"Although we all make food choices every day, those choices are influenced by our food system," he said.
"Our key aim is to make it easier for all islanders to eat nutritious food more often."
The island's current food strategy expired in 2022.
