Body formally identified as L'Ecume II skipper
- Published
Police in Jersey have confirmed the body recovered from the wreck of a sunken fishing boat has been formally identified as Michael Michieli.
Mr Michieli, 62, was the skipper of the L'Ecume II fishing trawler that sank after colliding with a freight ferry on 8 December.
The bodies of the two other crew, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat, were recovered later that month.
The Michieli family has been informed, police said.
They added: "Our deepest sympathies are with the Michieli family, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."
An inquest into his death will open on Friday.
Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, said: "I send my thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all the Michieli family, to Michael's many friends, and to everyone in our close-knit fishing community at what is a very difficult time.
"As we continue to grieve for Michael, I hope today's news of Michael's body being recovered will begin to allow some closure for those who are closest to him. As an island community, and as Michael returns home to Jersey where he can rest in peace, we will all continue to support them in the weeks and months ahead.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the teams involved in the recovery operation who have found Michael and returned him to his family."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.