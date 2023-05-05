Bailiff to attend Coronation on behalf of Jersey
Jersey's Bailiff will attend the Coronation of King Charles III.
Sir Timothy Le Cocq will be part of the congregation watching the religious service and pageantry at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
The King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there since 1066.
Mr Le Cocq said the occasion not only marked the crowing of King Charles III, but also the Channel Island's Duc.
The King will also be known as the Duke of Normandy to islanders, representing a centuries old relationship between Jersey and the Crown.
He said: "We have a long standing, many, many, many hundreds of years relationship with the Crown.
"It's enormously important to us constitutionally that relationship and the coronation is a natural process of moving from one monarch on to another and it's an engagement with that constitution in my view."
The toast, formally known as La Reine, Notre Duc or the Queen, our Duke in English, will now change to Le Roi, Notre Duc to honour the King.
Mr Le Cocq it was not only a personal honour, but also an honour to represent Jersey and its population.
