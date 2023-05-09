Jersey Liberation Day celebrations to go ahead despite weather concerns
- Published
Liberation Day festivities in Jersey will go ahead as planned despite earlier weather concerns.
Sir Timothy Le Cocq, Bailiff of Jersey, decided on Tuesday morning the event should go ahead.
Forecasters had been reviewing the weather overnight after concerns it would be too "cold and damp".
Plans include a traditional breakfast for occupation survivors, evacuees and deportees, and a parade and service in Liberation Square.
Later in the day, there will be music and celebrations based around Weighbridge Square to mark the end of the island's German occupation during World War Two.
