Jersey nursery plans expansion as demand rises
- Published
A Jersey nursery is planning to expand amid what it says is a rise in demand for places since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cheeky Monkeys at Durrell nursery has lodged a planning application for a timber 'baby cabin' to house 12 babies and four members of staff.
Since Covid-19, the demand for childcare places on the island has almost tripled, it says in a planning application.
This cabin would be built on the existing nursery garden and car park.
Cheeky Monkeys' manager Juliet Pearmain said the island "desperately" needed more nursery places.
"The proposed cabin would provide a much needed facility for the care of 12 babies on already developed land and provide job opportunities for four new full-time members of staff.
"The cabin is modest in size and will have minimal visual impact and, through its design and materials, will be integrated within the character of the area."
Cheeky Monkeys at Durrell opened its doors in October 2015 as a joint venture undertaken between Durrell and Ms Pearmain.
Ms Pearmain said: "As it stands, we are completely full and there are 150 applications in our 0-2 years baby room folder that want places this year.
"This figure also includes siblings of children that currently attend but we only have capacity for 12 babies at any one time."
