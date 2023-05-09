Artist captures Jersey residents in seaside painting

Tony ParsonsJonathan Fox
Artist Tony Parsons was capturing residents on Gorey Beach on Tuesday

An artist captured seaside Jersey and its inhabitants during a live art performance on Tuesday.

Landscape and seascape painter Tony Parsons created a picture of Gorey Beach in front of Mont Orgueil Castle.

He invited residents to "wear something colourful" to join him on the slipway by Rhona's Kiosk on the Gorey Coast Road to become part of the scene.

Mr Parsons said: "The rain has held off and people have arrived."

Jonathan Fox
The painting will be auctioned for charity, Mr Parsons said

He added: "I'm surrounded by people who will be in the painting."

Mr Parsons said the finished piece would be auctioned in aid of the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation, which supports island families while their children receive medical treatment in a hospital.

He is planning an exhibition of his work at the Royal Yacht Hotel in Jersey on 12-13 May 2023.

