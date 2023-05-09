Coronation: Cycle and walk route in Jersey to mark crowning
Plans for a new walking and cycling route in Jersey have been unveiled to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III.
The route through St Helier, the Coronation Way, aimed to link current and new public spaces, plus other projects, the chief minister said.
Kristina Moore said the project would be part of the island "re-affirming its strong links to the Crown".
She was anticipating work "will start this year", she added.
Areas to be linked include: Millennium Park and the new Springfield Park, the Royal Square, Broad Street, and the Parade Gardens; as well as the the Waterfront and the 22 acres of open spaces at Fort Regent.
Ms Moore said: "We are in the early stages of planning but I anticipate that work will start this year, with the completion of the Ann Court housing scheme and the creation of additional new public space."
She added it was a "fitting tribute, given Their Majesties' interests in urban design and the environment".
The work is due to be overseen by the Future Places ministerial group, which includes the Constable of St Helier.
Jersey has a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has a stated aim of moving away from petrol and diesel vehicles.
