Liberation Station assault: Boy, 14, 'attacked and bitten'
A 14-year-old boy suffered cuts to his face after being stabbed with a pen and bitten on the arm, police said.
Officers said the assault happened on Saturday between 17:45 and 18:00 BST outside Liberation Station in St Helier.
States of Jersey Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested later the same day on suspicion of grave and criminal assault.
He has since been released on bail while investigations continue.
The force said the man, described as wearing all black with short blond hair, followed a group who had got off a bus and started an argument with them.
He then assaulted the 14-year-old, who later required hospital treatment for the cuts and a bite mark.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
