Jersey mother faces boxing match for baby loss charity
- Published
A mother from Jersey is set to take part in a boxing match to raise money for a baby loss charity.
Laura Hopley gave birth to stillborn twin sons Sean and Kyle 21 years ago.
Ms Hopley is raising money for Philip's Footprints, which funds antenatal equipment and provides support groups and counselling sessions.
She said raising awareness of complications around birth and getting more people to talk about them would be "worth every punch in the face".
Ms Hopley, who now has two children, said: "The three months after the stillbirth were horrendous.
"It took a long time to get better and every milestone brings it all back and 21 years is a big milestone.
"It makes you think what could've been but I've had two beautiful children and they've kept me going."
She will be taking part in the boxing match on 9 June.
Ms Hopely said it was a "positive thing" to share people's stories around stillbirth and premature birth.
"It's a taboo subject and it can be uncomfortable for people but the more we talk about it, the better it will be so it will be worth every punch in the face," she said.
"I went to a very dark place after the stillbirth but it does get better, it just takes time.
"You've got to keep going because there is a life after this."
