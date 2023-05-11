Trial to fund inter-island travel for musicians
A pilot scheme is providing musicians with financial support when they travel between Jersey and Guernsey.
Bands and artists from both islands can apply to the Channel Islands Artist Touring Support Fund, provided by the States of Jersey and Guernsey Arts.
The trial was set up by ArtHouse Jersey and Guernsey Arts, and will support musicians until December.
Programme head James Tyson said the grants could encourage more inter-island shows.
He said: "It's no secret that the expense of travelling between Jersey and Guernsey can stifle inter-island musical activity.
"It's our hope that by making financial support available to musicians to tour locally, the prospect of inter-island gigs and performances will become more viable, and in turn benefit musicians directly as well as serve both islands' music scenes."
The fund will cover travel costs not covered by the host venue or promoter for musicians including sound artists, classical musicians, bands, singer-songwriters and DJs.
Those applying are asked to do so "no less than two months before" travelling, to allow time for the grant to be processed.
