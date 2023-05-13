Inshore lifeboat to be officially named

RNLI Jersey boatPorts of Jersey
The inshore lifeboat will be officially named on Saturday

An official naming ceremony will take place to name an inshore lifeboat in Jersey.

RNLI Jersey will host the event at the St Helier Lifeboat Station on Saturday for senior members of the service and local dignitaries.

The rescue service said the event would not be open to the public due to "limited space" on Albert Quay.

However, it said crews would "still be on duty throughout the weekend and ready to respond to any taskings".

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.