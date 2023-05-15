Jersey Springfield Stadium gym reopens to members
- Published
A refurbished gym at a stadium in Jersey has reopened to members.
New facilities at the Springfield Stadium include a 75-station gym with free weights, cardio and fixed weights areas, the government said.
A mind and body studio, a spin studio and a large multi-purpose studio are also among revamped facilities.
Sport Assistant Minister Lucy Stephenson said the gym was reopening after a "significant programme of investment".
She said the redevelopment and modernisation of the gym was "part of a significant programme of investment being made by the government into Jersey's sporting facilities".
The opening at Springfield follows the closure of the Active gym at Fort Regent on Sunday.
The government made a decision last year to have sports clubs move out of the leisure centre.
In February, the government also put plans to regenerate it on hold for financial reasons.
Ministers said they remained committed to agreeing a way forward for the fort, to make future use of the building in a way that was "realistic, affordable and sustainable".
