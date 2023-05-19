Foreign workers in Jersey tell panel of toxic work lives
Foreign workers in Jersey describe their working life as toxic, exploitative and racist, a panel heard.
A work permit policy review has begun to see if it provides protection to foreign workers from "possible exploitation and modern-day slavery".
Anyone needing immigration permission to live and work in the island for a limited period needs a work permit.
The minister for home affairs said it would be "premature" to comment on the findings until a hearing on 6 June.
Among the workers who contributed to the review one said they had been sexually harassed and another said they were only given guests' leftovers to eat.
Recruitment firm G-R-8, which said it had helped to bring hundreds of foreign workers to Jersey, submitted its review of the work permit holder welfare to the panel.
Managing director Lee Madden said: "I think we need to reflect and look at ourselves about what we do, we are dealing with people's lives, we are bringing people over from 4,000 miles away or more into a country that's completely foreign to them.
"We hope that we can work alongside government and the support bodies, ensuring that anybody can work in Jersey has the best possible experience."
'Harassment and bullying'
The work permit policy was updated in 2020 following the end of free movement for European Union nationals, and again in 2022, the government said.
As part of the review, one anonymous submission said they had been a victim of sexual harassment and bullying in the workplace, but did not speak up "due to the fear of their visas being jeopardised by the company".
Another said employees were "forced to remain in a toxic work environment" for a year.
Another person said staff should be given fresh food at work "and not the guests' leftovers".
Carla Benest, chairwoman of the Jersey Employment Forum, said in a letter to the panel she understood some employees on work permits "have been and are being employed on a Zero Hours' Contract, in contravention of the rules".
In response, the Minister for Home Affairs, Deputy Helen Miles, said: "It would be premature to comment before the hearing with the Review Panel on the 6 June.
"I look forward to speaking to the Review Panel and discussing their findings."
Marcus Calvani from the Hospitality Association said negative experiences were usually due to a "cultural change".
He said: "I think naturally, wherever you travel in the world, whatever industry you're in, some people are going to love it and some people are going to struggle with a cultural change, that's just human nature.
"In general, Jersey is a great place to come and work and in general it's pretty positive feedback that we got from everybody chooses to come here."
