Jersey residents feel forgotten in mail plane consultation
- Published
Residents in Jersey say they feel forgotten amid a consultation that could see the island's mail plane service closing down.
A switch to using a ferry to deliver post is being explored as part of Royal Mail's 2023 Postal Scheme consultation.
Royal Mail is required to provide next day delivery to UK addresses, but this does not include the Channel islands.
The "joint exploration" with Jersey Post is looking at alternatives to the dedicated flight.
David McGrath, Jersey Post's chief commercial officer, said it was working with Royal Mail "exploring the use of ferries to move post between the UK and Jersey instead of a dedicated flight".
Jake Shaw, director of Euraco Group Ltd, an e-commerce business based on the island, described the plan to stop flights as a "dramatic backward step".
'Major security risk'
He said: "We're all very very concerned indeed about this change and about the fact we haven't been offered some of the Royal Mail international services.
"We are all obviously speaking in the background about what contingency plans we're going to do moving forward.
Mr Shaw added: "If we talk about very urgent documents... We're removing that ability for next day transfers so I think it is actually a major security risk and potential health risk and business risks".
Residents Andreea Furnica and Nicole Power expressed concerns over a delay to mail if the plane is shelved.
Ms Power said: "I think it's disappointing... The one thing we do depend on is online shopping and being able to get fast delivery and easy access and now that's being held back further."
Ms Furnica added: "I think we are very much forgotten... We're very far away, we're closer to France, we might as well get things delivered from France at this rate."
Royal Mail has previously said the move would "reduce costs" and "demonstrate a commitment to minimising the impact on the environment".
It would mean a two-day service instead of next day priority mail between the UK and Jersey, it said.
