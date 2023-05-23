Unmarried Jersey couples given same job rights as spouses
- Published
Unmarried partners of people with the right to live and work in Jersey will be able to apply for any job following a States Assembly decision.
Until now, these people have only been able to work in "registered" roles, which do not require five years' residency.
The government said couples need to prove they have been in an "enduring relationship" for at least two years.
It hopes the change will help to reduce labour shortages.
'Skills and experience'
Assistant Chief Minister Deputy Lucy Stephenson said the move was a "small but significant change" to migrant employment rules.
"These regulations will remove a barrier which stops an unmarried partner of a migrant worker or local resident from accessing the local employment market," she said.
"It's a simple fact that the proportion of adults who are married has declined over the last several decades, and this proposed change therefore provides a more effective use of the skills and experience of unmarried partners."
The government's definition of an "enduring relationship" is one which is "similar to a marriage or civil partnership and has existed, without breaking down, for a period of at least two years".
It said public guidelines would be issued to explain the types of evidence couples would be required to provide.
The States Assembly voted unanimously in favour of the law change, following a 25-minute debate.
Spouses or civil partners of people with Jersey employment rights are already able to work in any sector.
