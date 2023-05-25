Jersey commissioner criticises government over children in care
- Published
Jersey's children's commissioner has criticised the government for a "lack of transparency" around the welfare of young people in the care system.
Inspections in early 2023 found care provided at three facilities failed to meet official standards.
In an open letter, the commissioner said she was "deeply concerned" to have found out by an "anonymous tip-off".
The government said it had to act quickly in "emergencies".
'Very concerning'
Susan Devlin, Jersey's Chief Social Worker, said the facilities were "short-term arrangements", which were now closed.
Andrea Le Saint, Children's Commissioner, said herself, Jersey Care Commission and independent reviewing officers were notified by the anonymous tip-off instead of by the government.
"This lack of transparency and collaborative working is very concerning to me in relation to children's rights to safety, advocacy, participation, standards of care and protection," she said.
Ms Le Saint added it was "incumbent on the Government of Jersey to ensure that it is prepared for such circumstances".
'Obstructive behaviour'
Ms Le Saint also called for more "collaborative working" between the States and other agencies.
She said she had "encountered difficulty in gaining access to children in order to assure them of their rights".
She said: "After what I assess as unhelpful, and even, obstructive behaviour from senior members of social care staff I was finally permitted to see one child but only in the presence of a member of the children's home staff.
"This is unacceptable."
'Protect from harm'
Ms Devlin said the arrangements of temporary accommodation were made "due to a threat to their [children's] wellbeing", and that the government must seek "emergency solutions to quickly protect the child from harm".
She said: "These temporary accommodations are not homes, they are short-term arrangements to protect a very small number of children.
"When any of these children are subject to court proceedings, the court will be aware of the arrangements."
Ms Devlin said "more capacity" had been built in its regulated homes, but "emergencies may always happen when the minister must act".
She said the government would "welcome a more proportionate system, recognising the different approach and temporary nature of emergency accommodation by the regulator".
The Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, will respond "in detail and in public" on her approach to safeguarding children in emergency situations, the government said.
