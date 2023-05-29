Permit changes for caravans and motorhomes in Jersey
- Published
People visiting Jersey for 31 days or fewer will no longer need a permit for their caravans, motorhomes, campervans and trailer tents.
The government confirmed "permission will instead be granted by default" under updated planning laws.
The Minister for the Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said the existing system was "overly burdensome" for visitors.
Changes will be introduced from Wednesday.
Mr Renouf said the new legislation would avoid tourists "getting caught up in red tape".
"There is still criteria in place around the size of vehicles, where they're stationed overnight and how long they can stay here without a permit, but we hope that removing the pre-holiday administration will make things more straightforward for the holidaymakers and for our team," he said.
Visitors intending to stay longer than 31 days with their vehicle must apply for permission.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.