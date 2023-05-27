Jersey teenager airlifted to hospital after being hit by post van
- Published
A teenager has been airlifted to hospital with "significant injuries" after being hit by a Jersey Post van.
The boy was hit by the van on La Rue Du Hucquet in St Martin on Thursday at about 16:30 BST.
Police confirmed he was taken to hospital and was later transferred to the UK for ongoing medical treatment.
His condition has been described as stable but critical, and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Jersey Post said it was "working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the incident".
It said: "This is a very difficult situation for all involved and while the investigation is still ongoing, there is no further comment at this time."
The crash took place on the junction of La Rue Du Hucquet and Rue De La Vignette, and the boy was wearing sports clothing, the force added.
