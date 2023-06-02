Jersey's first baby bank opens for referrals
A volunteer-led project helping families meet the financial impact of looking after a new child has opened for referrals.
Baby Basics - Jersey is sending out baskets with baby essentials and postnatal toiletries for mums.
Referrals are made through midwives, medical professionals or social workers.
Baby Basics - Jersey is provided with the baby's due date and the mother's initials to arrange the baskets.
Vicky Clayton, who set up the first branch of Baby Basics - Jersey, said: "I had my last child in Jersey and I just felt there was such a need in Jersey that wasn't being met.
"I saw a video about a baby bank in the UK and I thought it would be amazing to set one up in Jersey.
"We have been inundated with amazing donations and we've had people in get touch to donate financially so we've been able to buy the new moses baskets.
"I think it's very nice for everyone to have a fair start in life so I'd love to see every mum receive a basket like this in the future."
