Fire crews tackle large blaze in Jersey building
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a building in Jersey.
People have been asked by Jersey Fire and Rescue Service to avoid the area close to St Aubin's village.
Smoke can be seen billowing from the roof of a building on St Aubin's High Street. Charing Cross road remains closed to the public.
The States of Jersey ambulance service and States of Jersey Police are also at the scene.
