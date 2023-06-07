Review to see if car parks can cope with more electric vehicles
- Published
Engineers will investigate if multi-storey car parks are strong enough to hold electric vehicles (EV) on upper floors, the government confirmed.
Importing petrol or diesel vehicles will be banned in Jersey by 2030, in line with its Carbon Neutral Roadmap.
Engineers told the States' Infrastructure Scrutiny panel that EV's could weigh up to a tonne more than cars with a combustion engine.
The review will see if the current car parks could cope.
The Head of Transport, Tristen Dodd said a report from the Institute of Structural Engineers would help guide its review, and would "apply to car parks nationwide".
The government said the car parks in the island were based on UK methodologies provided by the Institute in terms of structural design, operation and maintenance.
It said the guidance would help to understand if any changes would need to be made to Jersey's multi-storey car parks, and could not confirm when the review would be completed.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.