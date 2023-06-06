Police appeal following death of cyclist
States of Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died in a crash in Grouville on Monday.
A collision between a silver Volkswagen Golf and a 79-year-old cyclist happened on La Rue a Don between 09:40 and 09:50 BST, police confirmed.
The female cyclist died later as a result of the crash.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage to come forward to aid its investigation.
