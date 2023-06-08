Jersey strongman competition 'could inspire people'
A Jersey strongman has said a competition in the island could help inspire future generations of athletes.
James Stuart recently finished second in the over-40 category in Britain's Strongest Master competition.
The 42-year-old wants to show more people how they can give the sport a go.
"My goal is always trying to grow the sport in Jersey because I'm so passionate for it," he said.
Mr Stuart has tried to organise an event in the island before and would like to see one go ahead in the future.
'Inspire others'
The strongman, who narrowly lost out to former UK, Great Britain and Europe Strongest Man winner Laurence Shahlaei in the Britain's Strongest Master contest in May, said he wants to show people how successful they can be.
"I'm 42 and I don't know how many years I have left so I would like to inspire other people to try the sport to carry it on," he said.
Mr Stuart said there were lots of challenges when it came to bringing a competition to the island.
"Without any big backing behind it then I don't think it would be possible unfortunately, which is a shame really because if there was one it would bring over a hundred athletes in from the UK easily," he said."It would be great for tourism and it would be great for local athletes looking to give the sport a go."
