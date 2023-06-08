Jersey government may not disclose cost of hospital plans
Jersey's government is facing fresh questions over whether it will disclose the cost of new healthcare facilities.
The Chief Minister said the business cases for hospital facilities across several sites would not be published.
Deputy Kristina Moore said: "It's not normal practice to tell suppliers your maximum budget."
A scrutiny panel has asked for an explanation of financial information that ministers will provide.
Government leaders recently endorsed proposals to build hospital facilities across multiple sites.
During the development of the previous plans for a single-site hospital at Overdale, the government published a document called an 'Outline Business Case'.
Throughout its 179 pages, it set out the details of ministers' proposals, including the estimated total cost of £804.5m.
'Pragmatic'
But since a review found those plans were "no longer affordable or appropriate", the new Council of Ministers has not confirmed how much it might cost to build healthcare facilities across different sites.
And now, the Chief Minister has said the government intends to be "more pragmatic about the financial information" it makes public.
"We are absolutely committed to achieving a better overall cost for the facilities than Our Hospital and we'll share information with those who hold us to account," Deputy Moore said in a video published on the Government of Jersey's YouTube channel.
"But we won't be publishing our business cases.
"We are the only jurisdiction globally that has published its outline business case which is a commercially sensitive document.
"It's not normal practice to tell suppliers your maximum budget and you won't get the best deal by doing so."
In a letter, the Chairman of the Future Hospital Review Panel, Deputy Sam Mézec has subsequently asked Deputy Moore to "explain what will be provided to Scrutiny, States members and the public in relation to the cost and financing of all projects within the programme of work".
Deputy Mézec has also challenged the Chief Minister's claim that Jersey is "the only jurisdiction globally that has published its outline business case", by sharing links to documents published for other hospital developments in the UK and Guernsey.
Deputy Moore has been asked to provide a response within five working days of receiving the letter, which was sent on Tuesday.
The BBC has also asked the Government of Jersey to clarify the Chief Minister's comments.
