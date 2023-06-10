Man in Jersey car crash rescued by firefighters
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after his car crashed on Beaumont Hill on Jersey.
The accident happened at about 10:25 BST and involved one vehicle, officers from the island force said.
Firefighters cut the man out of his car, which was damaged in the collision, before he was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but has now reopened.
