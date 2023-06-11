Jersey driver, 84, dies after suspected medical episode
An 84-year-old man has died after a suspected medical episode in his car in Jersey.
The man's car crashed on Saturday afternoon on Beaumont Hill and the road was closed for several hours, Jersey Police said.
"Sadly the driver of the vehicle has subsequently died," a force spokesperson said.
No other vehicles were involved, officers added.
