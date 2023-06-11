Jersey cancer charity backer does 80 laps before 80th birthday
- Published
A former Jersey constable has thanked islanders for supporting his charity walking challenge.
Tom du Feu finished his 80th lap of St Peter's football ground on Saturday, before his 80th birthday on Sunday.
About 120 people turned out to cheer him on, which Mr du Feu described as a "tremendous turnout".
He has raised more than £5,000 for the charity Jersey Hospice Care which is supporting him with his stage four cancer.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.