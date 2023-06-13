Jersey speed limit change consultation plan launched
- Published
Islanders will be asked their views on potential changes to speed limits in three different parishes.
The limits in Trinity, St John and St Mary in Jersey will be reviewed following a consultation this month.
It would see reductions on about 50 roads including La Route d'Ebenezer, La Route des Issues and La Route du Nord.
Residents will have until 28 July to put forward their views on the proposals which can be done online or paper versions from the parish hall.
Most of the island's roads have a 30mph (48km/h) limit, with a small section having a 40mph (64 km/h) limit and some restrictions of 20mph (32km/h) in built-up areas and near junctions.
The government said the new proposals could see some of the 30mph limits reduced to 20mph.
The minister for infrastructure, Deputy Tom Binet, said: "We're aware lowering limits isn't always popular with motorists, but changing limits really can make things safer for cyclists and pedestrians.
"It's important we listen to the concerns of residents on some of the smaller parish roads, and this anonymous survey will help make sure we get this right."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.