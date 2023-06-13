Alex De Jesus and Jayden Howard jailed for Jersey stabbing
Two teenagers have been sentenced to a total of 21 years in jail for a "vicious" stabbing attack on an 18-year-old man.
The victim was stabbed 23 times and was left with life-changing injuries following the attack in Le Geyt estate, Jersey, on 9 January 2022.
Alex Diogo Franca De Jesus, 19, was jailed for 12 years and Jayden James Martin Howard, 18, for nine years, for attempted murder.
The hearing was at the Royal Court.
De Jesus was found guilty of attempted murder in March, while Howard pleaded guilty.
The pair attacked the victim during a meeting that De Jesus and the victim had arranged between themselves.
He was stabbed with such force that one blade broke in two places and had to be surgically removed, the court heard.
The victim was dragged to a secluded area and was difficult to find by the emergency services, but was able to call for help and was airlifted to Southampton Hospital the next day for emergency surgery.
Detective Constable Joao Carvalho, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: "This was a vicious attack, which left the victim with life-changing injuries.
"It's been a long and complex investigation, but we hope this sentencing sends out a strong message to anyone thinking of carrying a knife and we hope that the victim can find some solace from today's verdict whilst he continues to recover from his injuries."
