Islanders advised not to swim in St Aubin's Bay
Islanders are advised not to swim in St Aubin's Bay "as a precaution", the Government of Jersey has said.
The Infrastructure and Environment Department said technical issues had meant "discharge from the Sewage Treatment Works (STW) might temporarily not be at its usual standard".
It said it had tested samples of the water, which would provide further information.
Jonathan Renouf said it had "no test results for seawater in the bay yet".
The Minister for Environment said: "Just to emphasise regarding this advisory notice that we will have more information tomorrow [Thursday].
"So far, this is a precautionary warning following tests on water quality from the outfall from the STW."
Test results are expected on Thursday.
