Jersey coach hopes Reds inspires new tag rugby players
A coach hopes the Jersey Reds' success will get more children into the sport.
David Felton has taken tag rugby - the minimal contact version of rugby, where players remove ribbons from opponents to stop them - into island schools.
He hopes to build on the success of the Jersey Reds rugby team's win of the Championship earlier this year.
"The hope is that we can inspire the whole community of Jersey, regardless of their background, to get involved in the sport," he said.
Mr Felton said it did not matter if you were "big, small, wide, or thin", the game was "for everyone".
He said: "The main objective is for the students to have fun because if they have fun everything else will fall into place.
"They'll learn the skills and they'll learn to love the sport."
Mr Felton has so far led over 50 sessions in schools in 2023.
Samarès Primary School student Isabella said the sessions had made her "really happy".
She said: "I really like it when you have the ball and you're just about to score because you feel good for your team."
