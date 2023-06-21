Covid: Jersey starts winding down vaccination programme
Jersey is winding down much of its Covid-19 vaccination programme, health bosses have said.
The government said appointments for its primary course of first and second doses could only be booked until 30 June, with appointments due to end in mid-July.
The spring booster programme that started in April was also winding down during June and July, it said.
Anyone immunosuppressed would still able to get vaccinated, it added.
The courses were being withdrawn in line with advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the government said.
People who are not up to date with their vaccinations have been "strongly encouraged to book an appointment before the offers are withdrawn".
Director of Public Health Professor Peter Bradley said: "We are in a position where we can continue winding down our vaccination programmes and I am pleased that we have been able to make this decision."
He added: "Our priority is the health and safety of islanders and I want to reassure everyone that we will continue to offer support if they are unwell or concerned about Covid-19.
"I encourage those who haven't yet had their spring booster if eligible, or their first and second doses, to do so before the offer is withdrawn."
The primary course had seen more than 81,000 people aged five and over be vaccinated - about 83% of the population, project leaders said.
