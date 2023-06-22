Titanic sub: US aircraft to pick up ROV from Jersey
- Published
A US transport aircraft has landed in Jersey to pick up specialist equipment for the submarine missing in the North Atlantic.
The C-17 Globemaster landed on Thursday, Ports of Jersey confirmed.
US aircraft will take a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) owned by Channel Islands company Magellan.
The US Coastguard confirmed it was expecting the ROV to help recover the submersible, which went missing with five people on board.
In summer 2022, the Magellan ROV was used to create a digital scan of the Titanic, which lies 3,800m (12,500ft) down in the Atlantic.
It will be able to dive the full depth of the site, and the team has a detailed knowledge of the deep sea area having spent 200 hours there for the scanning project.
The BBC understands the Magellan ROV has been ready to leave since earlier in the week but has been held up by permissions.
The search is now entering a critical phase as it has been estimated the air supply for those on board will run out within hours.
The US Coast Guard said it had doubled the search area as it is thought undersea currents could have dragged the Titan away from the area where it went down.
Two of those in the Titan, Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Hamish Harding, are both members of the Explorers Club, a century-old international organisation involved in scientific explorations.
Overnight, its president Richard Garriott de Cayeux said on Twitter that Magellan's equipment contribution "should have been accepted sooner".
