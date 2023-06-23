Carousel owner hopes it will find new home in Jersey
A retiring fair ride owner who has been bringing his vintage carousel to Jersey for the past 15 years hopes the ride can stay in the island.
It first arrived in Jersey in 1898, becoming a staple at fetes, the Battle of Flowers and then the Tropical Gardens in the 1980s and 1990s.
When Damian James, 68, first found the carousel in a barn it was dismantled and covered in cobwebs.
The former magician bought it and set about restoring it.
It took Mr James, from the North East of England, two years to restore the carousel, with each horse taking two weeks to paint by hand.
He said: "When it goes I know I'll cry. It's been my passion and my life for really the past 15 years."
Mr James said he hoped it would stay in the island so it could continue to be enjoyed by Jersey children.
"The amount of people who put their kids on the ride and say, I went on this ride, I remember it as a kid, and that's why I want it to stay here," he said.
