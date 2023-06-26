Jersey motorsport rider Kieran le Bail dies in island motorsport accident
A 23-year-old man has died after an accident at a motorsports event in Jersey, police said.
States of Jersey Police said rider Kieran le Bail was taken to hospital after the incident on Saturday but died from his injuries.
It happened on the Five Mile Road on the west of the island at Jersey Motorcycle and Light Car Club's sprint.
Officers said they were "compiling a report in consultation with the deputy viscount".
