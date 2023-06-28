Jersey Post stamps mark Queen Elizabeth II's visits
Stamps remembering Queen Elizabeth II have been released in Jersey.
Jersey Post has issued six stamps to remember each of her visits during her reign.
Her Majesty made six official visits to the Channel Islands between 1949 and 2005.
The stamps include a photo of the Queen opening Jersey College for Girls' new complex in 2001, as well as her visit in 2005 for Liberation Day.
The stamps will be available to buy from all branches of Jersey Post or online.
