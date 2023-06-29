Jersey cancer patient donates milestone bell to hospital
- Published
A cancer patient from Jersey has donated a symbolic bell to a UK hospital.
David Le Monnier, who has been treated at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital (RBH) since January, said the bell could be rung in celebration when patients reach a treatment milestone.
It has been named the Jersey Hope Bell.
Mr Le Monnier, who is on his fourth round of chemotherapy and is awaiting a bone marrow transplant, said: "This bell is for any and all patients."
"I want anyone who achieves anything to ring the bell," he said.
"Although it is for patients in their treatment, I also want staff to ring it if they have had a good day at work.
"All achievements are important."
'Courage, resilience and determination'
He said he was inspired to donate the bell after seeing a patient being applauded by staff as she left after her final treatment.
The bell has a special message that pays tribute to patients and medical staff.
"A patient requires courage, resilience and determination to endure a course of treatment for cancer. It also requires the skill, knowledge and dedication of the doctors and nurses who administer the treatment," it reads.
Marie Miller, senior matron for cancer care at RBH, said: "Having a bell to celebrate the success milestones of a patients receiving their treatment is a massive boost not only for patients, but their families and our team."
