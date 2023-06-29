Firkins brothers appealing Cornish murder convictions wait for outcome
Brothers appealing against their convictions for murder will find out at a later date whether they have been successful.
Lee and Robert Firkins were found guilty of murdering Graham, 60, and Carol Fisher, 53, in 2003.
After a two-day hearing at the Court of Appeal in London, three judges ordered prosecutors to disclose previously undisclosed evidence by Tuesday.
They said they reserved judgement until after that had been done.
The judges also said they reserved judgement until the appellants had a chance to make any further written submissions.
Mr and Mrs Fisher were killed at their petrol station near Wadebridge, Cornwall.
The brothers' trial was told the couple were shot after they were bludgeoned with a sledgehammer during a Bonfire Night raid at their home in Perch.
The men denied murder but were handed life sentences with a minimum term of 26 years in February 2006.
Both maintained their innocence and unsuccessfully attempted to bring an appeal in 2008.
However, in 2020 the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) referred both convictions to the Court of Appeal, finding there was a "real possibility" that their convictions could be quashed.
Appeal judges were told the prosecution case heavily featured evidence from a man who could only be identified as "Z", claiming he heard a confession from Robert Firkins.
In the original trial Z claimed he was not motivated by a £10,000 reward for information and his motivation was based on his Christian values and wanting to see justice done.
However judges heard the appellants were given previously undisclosed evidence on Wednesday of Z having numerous conversations with the police about when he was going to get his reward.
Further documents were handed over on Thursday.
Sarah Elliott KC, for Robert Firkins, said what had been served "clearly isn't all of it" and asked the judges to direct the Crown Prosecution Service, which is opposing the appeal, to disclose all underlying material.
"We've been told nothing else can be found and then we've been told something else has been found," Ms Elliott said.
The judges ordered the Crown to "comply with disclosure obligations" by Tuesday at 16:00 BST.
Previously, the appeal heard there was now "expert medical evidence showing that not only is Z a liar, he is a compulsive liar, it is a pathological lying, it is a medical condition".
Prosecution barrister William Boyce KC said in a written submission that "expert opinion regarding the reliability of Z … is not such as to cause the convictions properly to be considered to be unsafe".
